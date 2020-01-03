Dont have Z2 USER INTERFACE on your phone? dont worry.

This theme is designed for providing a best Z2 User interface to your phone.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

If you have a problem, use the support email. We are unable to help you when you just comment in the ratings.

Don't forget to add a review!

If you have a problem, our support is active and works well, try asking us before a negative review.

HOW TO INSTALL/APPLY:

*You should have custom rom on your phone with latest theme engine.

*Go into settings/theme and select .

*Done

Still have any confusion?

contact me via gmail vivek2neel@gmail.com

Whats included/themed?

*Framework

*Dialog

*Pop up

*Scrubber

*Buttons

*Menu background

*Keyguard

and many more i forgot to write

*Settings

*Fonts

*Lockscreen

*SystemUI

*Wallpaper

*Bootanimation

*Alarms

*Ringtone

*Message

*Phone

*Contacts

*Voice dialer

*Voice Search

*Calculator

*Calendar

*Clock

*Hangouts

*PlayStore

*Movie studio

*Video player

And many more ..

Supported device:

**All devices Which has latest theme engine by cyanogenmod.

Again we want you to support me to continue providing a great apps for u people.

If u have any questions/issues ..Feel free to contact through

- Email: vivek2neel@gmail.com

- Google+: https://plus.google.com/102055595954380143572

-Google+ community: https://plus.google.com/u/0/communities/100581307194660297846

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vivek1neel?ref=tn_tnmn

-Twitter- https://twitter.com/vivek2neel

If you like it, it would be great to receive 5 star for this THEME :)