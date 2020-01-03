Dont have Z2 USER INTERFACE on your phone? dont worry.
This theme is designed for providing a best Z2 User interface to your phone.
IMPORTANT NOTE:
If you have a problem, use the support email. We are unable to help you when you just comment in the ratings.
Don't forget to add a review!
If you have a problem, our support is active and works well, try asking us before a negative review.
HOW TO INSTALL/APPLY:
*You should have custom rom on your phone with latest theme engine.
*Go into settings/theme and select .
*Done
Still have any confusion?
contact me via gmail vivek2neel@gmail.com
Whats included/themed?
*Framework
*Dialog
*Pop up
*Scrubber
*Buttons
*Menu background
*Keyguard
and many more i forgot to write
*Settings
*Fonts
*Lockscreen
*SystemUI
*Wallpaper
*Bootanimation
*Alarms
*Ringtone
*Message
*Phone
*Contacts
*Voice dialer
*Voice Search
*Calculator
*Calendar
*Clock
*Hangouts
*PlayStore
*Movie studio
*Video player
And many more ..
Supported device:
**All devices Which has latest theme engine by cyanogenmod.
Again we want you to support me to continue providing a great apps for u people.
If u have any questions/issues ..Feel free to contact through
- Email: vivek2neel@gmail.com
- Google+: https://plus.google.com/102055595954380143572
-Google+ community: https://plus.google.com/u/0/communities/100581307194660297846
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vivek1neel?ref=tn_tnmn
-Twitter- https://twitter.com/vivek2neel
If you like it, it would be great to receive 5 star for this THEME :)
