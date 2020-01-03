X

Z2-CM 11/MAHDI Black Theme for Android

By Neel World Free

Developer's Description

By Neel World

Dont have Z2 USER INTERFACE on your phone? dont worry.

This theme is designed for providing a best Z2 User interface to your phone.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

If you have a problem, use the support email. We are unable to help you when you just comment in the ratings.

Don't forget to add a review!

If you have a problem, our support is active and works well, try asking us before a negative review.

HOW TO INSTALL/APPLY:

*You should have custom rom on your phone with latest theme engine.

*Go into settings/theme and select .

*Done

Still have any confusion?

contact me via gmail vivek2neel@gmail.com

Whats included/themed?

*Framework

*Dialog

*Pop up

*Scrubber

*Buttons

*Menu background

*Keyguard

and many more i forgot to write

*Settings

*Fonts

*Lockscreen

*SystemUI

*Wallpaper

*Bootanimation

*Alarms

*Ringtone

*Message

*Phone

*Contacts

*Voice dialer

*Voice Search

*Calculator

*Calendar

*Clock

*Hangouts

*PlayStore

*Movie studio

*Video player

And many more ..

Supported device:

**All devices Which has latest theme engine by cyanogenmod.

Again we want you to support me to continue providing a great apps for u people.

If u have any questions/issues ..Feel free to contact through

- Email: vivek2neel@gmail.com

- Google+: https://plus.google.com/102055595954380143572

-Google+ community: https://plus.google.com/u/0/communities/100581307194660297846

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vivek1neel?ref=tn_tnmn

-Twitter- https://twitter.com/vivek2neel

If you like it, it would be great to receive 5 star for this THEME :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 12.0

General

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 12.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping