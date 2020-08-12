Join or Sign In

Z Archiver - Zip & Unzip Files Free Android for Android

By UAG Apps Free

By UAG Apps

Z Archiver - Zip & Unzip Files Free Android is an application which control and manages the archive files, such as 7z (7zip), zip, bzip2, bz2, gzip(gz), xz, tar, jar, tbz, tgz, zipx, wim, swm.

It has the ability to compress and decompress the files like (bz2, gzip(gz), xz, tar, jar, tbz, tgz) in your tablet and mobile etc. It has the capability of extract the all types of zip, 7z, rar which you can easily manage in your phone it is the best app to manage archive files.

Z Archiver - Zip & Unzip Files Free Android has following features:

It create and compresses the archive files like WinRAR, 7z (7zip), zip, bzip2, bz2, gzip(gz).

It also has the option to add or remove file from archive (tar, jar, tbz, tgz, zipx, wim, swm).

Browse files in just one click without taking too much time and open the files like standardized compression which also include 7z, rar and zip.

Background threating support which means it allow the compress and decompress the files in the background.

Z Archiver - Zip & Unzip Files Free Android allows you to manage operation like delete, rename and check properties.

Z Archiver - Zip & Unzip Files Free Android has also the option of thumbnail support which mean you can see files without opening it.

Z Archiver - Zip & Unzip Files Free Android is a free and open-source files archiver utility use to place group of files within compress containers known as "archiver" and archive file is a file that is composed of one or more computer files along with metadata. It is particularly used to store or collect multiple data files into a single file like, bz2, gzip(gz), xz, tar, jar, tbz, tgz. Zip and unzip file extractor supports a number of formats of archive files such as tbz, tgz, zipx, wim, swm.

What's new in version 1.3

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
