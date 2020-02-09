YuppFlix is an on-demand movie and Catch up TV Shows streaming service, backed by its extensive library of more than 3000 movies in 9 languages, Available in more than 50 countries across the globe. Now Watch Movies Legally online on YuppFlix, comes in HD Quality and with English Subtitles. Viewers can choose to get entertained from wide gamut of genres - Comedy, Romance, Devotional, Drama, Action, Thriller & Classic movies.

YuppFlix currently has the biggest catalogue of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam Movies in the industry with over 15000 hours of on-demand content that can be accessed by just having an internet connection and a subscription to watch Movies online on YuppFlix. With new entertainment content added daily to YuppFlixs library, Indian movie entertainment fans will now be able access their favorite movies anytime, anywhere at the click of a button.

iOS & Apple TV Devices In-App Subscription.

New Users are provided with 7 Days free trial, post the free trial user gets automatically charged for the subscription.

New / existing users subscription will get automatically renewed every month.

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal.

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the users Account settings after purchase.

However User can cancel the subscription by going to Account and Manage Subscriptions page.

Basically YuppFlix offers 2 types of subscriptions, one is for existing user either YuppTV/YuppFlix or a new user.

Existing user gets charged with 3.99 USD per month, where as new user gets charged with 6.99 USD per month.

Subscription pricing for Existing & new customers as per the country. Applicable for all devices/interfaces.

Country New Customer Price Existing Customer Price

USA 6.99 USD 3.99 USD

Europe 4.99 Euros 2.99 Euros

UK 4.99 GBP 2.99 GBP

Singapore 9.99 SGD 6.99 SGD

Malaysia 29.99 MYR 14.99 MYR

UAE 29.99 AED 12.99 AED

Australia 6.99 AUD 3.99 AUD

Canada 6.99 CAD 3.99 CAD

Saudi 19.99 SAR 12.99 SAR

Qatar 19.99 QAR 12.99 QAR

Privacy & Terms:- https://www.yuppflix.com/assets/privacy.html