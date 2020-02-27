Search for any restaurant around the world to save and share with friends and followers. Add pictures and notes on each restaurant to remember any aspect from that specific place. One of the main features is a map where you can see your restaurants denoted with orange pins and your friends restaurants denoted with yellow pins.

Perfect for creating your worldwide restaurant list! The best app for foodies to keep an organized list of the restaurants they dine at.

Essential app for foodie travelers to keep track of the restaurants they want to visit in each city.

Features:

Add Restaurant: search and save any place to eat to your profile.

Map: view map with your friends and your added restaurants on it. It will automatically take you to your current location and show restaurants nearby added by you or users you follow.

Add Friends: add other users to see the restaurants theyve added.

Restaurant Pages: view useful information from each location, such as: cuisine type, address, directions, phone number, website, how expensive it is, how many yummers have saved it, among others.

Created by a foodie for foodies!

Keep Yumme-ing!