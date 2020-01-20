Welcome to Yovana's Smoothie Challenge App! The official app from popular health and fitness inspiration, Yovana Mendoza.
Are you looking for a more convenient way to incorporate fruits and vegetables into your diet? Yovana's Smoothie Challenge gives you a simple smoothie recipe, every day for 30 days. These recipes incorporate common grocery store produce that anybody with a blender can make. This app designed to invite folks from all dietary lifestyles that are looking to add a daily nutritional boost.
Some of the features that will help you throughout the challenge include:
DAILY ALERTS
Get customized daily alerts to remind you when to drink a smoothie.
APPLE HEALTH APP
Add Calories, Carbs, Protein, and Fat to the Apple Health App.
SHOPPING LIST + APPLE WATCH
Know exactly what to buy at the grocery store. Add individual smoothie recipes or add them in 5-day bunches. Got some other items you need to shop for? Add your own custom ingredients as well. Check off ingredients as you shop. Integrated with Apple Watch, so you can also glance over at your wrist to see the shopping list.
TRACK YOUR SUCCESS
Mark the recipes you complete and view your progress.
EXAMPLE SMOOTHIES:
Alkalizing Breakfast Smoothie
Fat Burning Smoothie
Pia Colada
Mega Vitamin C Smoothie
Post Workout Smoothie
Ginger Immunity Smoothie
OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:
Optimized for iPhone X, iPhone 8, and Apple Watch!
Guides with blender recommendations, and answers to frequently asked questions.
Email recipes and shopping list.
Favorites Page
Available in English and Spanish
