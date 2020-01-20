X

Yovana's Smoothie Challenge for iOS

By TouchZen Media LLC $3.99

Developer's Description

By TouchZen Media LLC

Welcome to Yovana's Smoothie Challenge App! The official app from popular health and fitness inspiration, Yovana Mendoza.

Are you looking for a more convenient way to incorporate fruits and vegetables into your diet? Yovana's Smoothie Challenge gives you a simple smoothie recipe, every day for 30 days. These recipes incorporate common grocery store produce that anybody with a blender can make. This app designed to invite folks from all dietary lifestyles that are looking to add a daily nutritional boost.

Some of the features that will help you throughout the challenge include:

DAILY ALERTS

Get customized daily alerts to remind you when to drink a smoothie.

APPLE HEALTH APP

Add Calories, Carbs, Protein, and Fat to the Apple Health App.

SHOPPING LIST + APPLE WATCH

Know exactly what to buy at the grocery store. Add individual smoothie recipes or add them in 5-day bunches. Got some other items you need to shop for? Add your own custom ingredients as well. Check off ingredients as you shop. Integrated with Apple Watch, so you can also glance over at your wrist to see the shopping list.

TRACK YOUR SUCCESS

Mark the recipes you complete and view your progress.

EXAMPLE SMOOTHIES:

Alkalizing Breakfast Smoothie

Fat Burning Smoothie

Pia Colada

Mega Vitamin C Smoothie

Post Workout Smoothie

Ginger Immunity Smoothie

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

Optimized for iPhone X, iPhone 8, and Apple Watch!

Guides with blender recommendations, and answers to frequently asked questions.

Email recipes and shopping list.

Favorites Page

Available in English and Spanish

We'd Love to Hear From You!

- Please share your thoughts in a review! Your experience matters to us.

- Need tech support? Contact us at support@touchzenmedia.com

- Check us out on Facebook! facebook.com/touchzenmedia

- Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @TouchZenMedia

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.2

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 2.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 and watchOS 2.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Q-TECH

Free
The Q-TECH Bluetooth Thermometer is the smart way to monitor your food as it cooks on the grill.
iOS
Q-TECH

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping