Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Youth Leader's Coach for iOS

By Jeanne Mayo Ministries Free

Developer's Description

By Jeanne Mayo Ministries

Acclaimed by Ministries Today as "Americas Number One Youth Pastor," Dr. Jeanne Mayo has thrown her heart and passion into youth and young adult ministry for over four decades. Her ministry DNA is reflected in her life mission statement: "The motivation and mentorship of Kamikaze Christianity into practicing and potential Kingdom champions."

Her resources for youth pastors feature the Playbook Unlimited. Offering 500+ resources, where youth ministry pragmatics collide with rare authenticity and life-giving encouragement, it's a game-changer. This free YLC mobile application allows you to stream all of these resources anywhere, anytime.

Playbook Unlimited Features Include:

- Audio of live youth services, searchable by topic (complete with message notes, fill-in's, and behind-the-scenes coaching).

- Creative elements such as transcribed stories, skits, videos, token ideas, presentation slides, and interactive discussion questions.

- Youth ministry strategies and coaching for both numerical and spiritual growth.

- Encouragement and insight into dealing with the relentless leadership mind games.

Other transformational up-close mentoring opportunities include Jeanne's CADRE where you and 45 other youth leaders experience life-changing leadership advances, hosted at her personal home in Atlanta and shared wisdom from her blog.

Don't do youth ministry alone.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.6.0

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 5.6.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now