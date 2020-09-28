Join or Sign In

Your Accident & Safety Toolbox for Android

By Rocket Tier / Big Momma Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Rocket Tier / Big Momma Apps

The Your Accident & Safety Toolbox app can provide assistance if you've been involved in an accident.

Some of the app features include:

- Quick call emergency numbers

- Capture and record accident information

- Find our office location

- Record your proof of insurance

- Track and record injury-related expenses

Please note - use of this application does not constitute an attorney-client relationship.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
