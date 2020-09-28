Sign in to add and modify your software
The Your Accident & Safety Toolbox app can provide assistance if you've been involved in an accident.
Some of the app features include:
- Quick call emergency numbers
- Capture and record accident information
- Find our office location
- Record your proof of insurance
- Track and record injury-related expenses
Please note - use of this application does not constitute an attorney-client relationship.