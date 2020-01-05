The Young Child Expo & Conference began in 2003 as a joint professional development project of Fordham Universitys Graduate School of Education and Los Nios Services. Our goal is simple to provide useful information to professionals and parents in order to help all young children learn, grow and reach their full potential. We aim to bring everyone who works with young children together to learn and grow: teachers, psychologists, special education teachers, social workers, physical, occupational and speech therapists, pediatricians, nurses, educators, academics and students. Our New York City conference attracts over 1,000 attendees from around the world and our west coast conference attracts 500. We are listed in the top 5 early childhood conferences to attend! We provide great professional development training.