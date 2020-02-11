HOW TO PLAY THIS BREATHTAKING GAME?

This best rhythm game requires you to do two things. Choose the track you want to play and then tap on the tiles in rhythm with the song. Enjoy the beautiful Magic EDM tracks, but don't lose focus because after music ends it loops and gets faster!

Challenge your buddies and see who can score the most. Fun times!

Beat is the key of this best game, so for the best enjoyment we recommend using earplugs and focusing on tapping tiles in rhythm. Magic and EDM effects will make this game live, wonderful and beautiful!

THIS IS IMPORTANT!

This game was made for beautiful EDM music fans by fans. If you see anything that you want to be taken down, please contact us and we will take it down immediatly.