X

You're Welcome - Dwayne Johnson EDM Tile Color Hop for Android

By SawleDevelopments Free

Developer's Description

By SawleDevelopments

BREATHTAKING GAMEPLAY

Don't rush to swap colors! Tiles are always in two colors. While stunning Color Ball hops, tap on the screen to swap color to match the color of the Color Tiles.

After every breathtaking loop one color will swap while you hop, so you'll have to rush and swap colors of your color hopper! Hopping and EDM tracks gets more cool and quicker as you rush more, so be prepared to focus!

We Offer:

-50 Best EDM Tracks

-Best gameplay

-Beautiful effects to give you rush of joy

-Stunning animated color ball

-Satisfying neon colors of tiles

-Great EDM music looper

NOTICE!

This is a fan made game for fans. We bring everyone's favorite Epic EDM tracks and artists and make the most cool game! If you see something you want taken down, contact us.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing this tasty match 3 game today. It's Sodalicious.
Android
Candy Crush Soda Saga

HQ Trivia

Free
Earn real cash prizes and compete with other players in a trivia game show.
Android
HQ Trivia

Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

Candy Crush Saga

Free
Join Tiffi and Mr. Toffee in their epic adventure through a world full of candy.
Android
Candy Crush Saga

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping