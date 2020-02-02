BREATHTAKING GAMEPLAY

Don't rush to swap colors! Tiles are always in two colors. While stunning Color Ball hops, tap on the screen to swap color to match the color of the Color Tiles.

After every breathtaking loop one color will swap while you hop, so you'll have to rush and swap colors of your color hopper! Hopping and EDM tracks gets more cool and quicker as you rush more, so be prepared to focus!

We Offer:

-50 Best EDM Tracks

-Best gameplay

-Beautiful effects to give you rush of joy

-Stunning animated color ball

-Satisfying neon colors of tiles

-Great EDM music looper

NOTICE!

This is a fan made game for fans. We bring everyone's favorite Epic EDM tracks and artists and make the most cool game! If you see something you want taken down, contact us.