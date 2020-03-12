A right brain exercise and concentration game suitable for all ages. The main function of the right brain is image memory and image thinking. In the game, comprehensively improve the comprehensive ability of the left and right brain, so that the more you play, the smarter and the more successful you play.
Characteristic:
From simple to complex level design
Funny image
Rich content
Simple operation mode
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.