Yoo India : Indian Tiktok & Indian Short Video App for Android

By Loopytime Free

Developer's Description

By Loopytime

Yoo India Indian Tiktok is India's new short video creation and sharing app. Made in India, for India. You can use app in your regional language like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and English

This app is complete new platform for Indian users for making and sharing short video online.

# In this App, you will find many creative Videos like :

Trending news Entertainment news Funny videos Sad videos

Video Songs WishesLove quotes Status Videos

Good morningGood nightDance Video Shayaris | Meme videos

This app provides this features,

Record, upload, share video.

Like, comment video which you like.

Use any sound to make new video,

See other user profile, see your profile,

see trending video in for you section,

see videos of the creator which you followed,

make draft video so you can publish it later,

select language to get accurate video selection.

This app have video recorder feature which has functions like flip camera, flash light, beauty mode, filters, 15 seconds , 60 seconds and timer.

This app also have video editor which has features like Video crop, Video speed control like slow motion and fast motion video , add background music from your phone gallery, control voice in video.

Our mission with this app is to provide a creative platform where people from India can come online and entertain themself with small but creative videos posted by content creator across the globe and at the same time create a social incentive for people to share and create their own videos.

For more details or query you can see.

Our official website is http://yooapp.in

You can contact us on our mail address admin@yooapp.in

our privacy policy is located at http://yooapp.in/index.php/privacy-policy/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

