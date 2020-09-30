Healthy mind and healthy body leads us to a happy life. Practice yoga daily to fight back viruses and bacteria.

Daily practice of yoga is ideal in order to maintain a healthy life and increase your immunity. Yoga is known for its mental and physical health benefits. Yoga app will help you learn and practice various asanas of yoga in hindi to achieve total fitness and health.

There are images present to help you learn yoga techniques. We have also included the benefits and precautions to be taken while performing all the asana. Yoga is great way to exercise and stay fit. Please follow it regularly for physical and mental health.

Offline Yoga in hindi app contains the various yoga asana which are classified as:

Beginner

Intermediate

Adcanced

Yoga in hindi app is a step by step guide for Yoga asana, Yoga mudra and Surya Namaskar.Yoga in hindi is the best hindi offline app for beginners as well as experienced yoga practitioners as it contains advance yogasana.

Yoga is great way to exercise since as it does not stress our body but heals it from within. Yoga in hindi app can help improve your overall health. Our app includes..

Pranayam ()

Yoga asanas ( )

Yoga poses ()

Yoga Mudra( )

Gayatri Mantra Chanting 108 times

Om Chanting 108 times

Following are the Yoga Asana :

Surya Namaskar

Anjaneya Asana,

Ardha Chandra - Asana,

Ardha Matsyendra - Asana,

Baddha Kona Asana,

Bala Asana,

Chakra Asana,

Dhanur - Asana,

Malasana,

Garuda Asana,

Gomukha Asana,

Halasana,

Hasta Pada Asana,

Matsya - Asana,

Veerbhadra Asana,

Nataraja Asana,

Padma Asana,

Parivritta parshvakona,

Pavana mukta Asana,

Sarvanga Asana,

Shalabha Asana,

Shav Asana,

Manduk- Asana,

Simha Asana,

Sirshasana,

Tadasana,

Trikonasana,

Vajrasana,

Ushtra Asana, etc.

List of Yoga Mudra inclued in this app are:

Gyan Mudra,Prana Mudra,Vayu Mudra,Prithvi Mudra,Chin Mudra,Apan Mudra,Surya Mudra,Shunya Mudra,Linga Mudra,Shankh Mudra,Rudra Mudra,Apan Vayu Mudra,Varun Mudra,Adi Mudra,Shuni Mudra,Buddha Mudra,Anjali Mudra,Lotus Mudra,Abhaya Mudra,Aditi Mudra,Chinmaya Mudra

