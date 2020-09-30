Join or Sign In

Yoga in Hindi - Health & Fitness for iOS

By Jasmin Siddhpara Free

Developer's Description

By Jasmin Siddhpara

This app explains about what is yoga, yogic kriyas, pranayama and how all these yoga activities help to maintain good health also helps to cure the diseases.

Complete Hindi Language Yogasan with detailed Yogasan positions with the help of photos.

Exercise is the key to life. Keep the body strong and your mind free. Although some think yoga is only for relaxing and staying calm, yoga is a great strength builder and some of the strongest people in the world perform yoga on a daily basis to reduce stress and build muscle. This app give you best Yoga/ exercise guidelines.

Yoga is an Indian physical, mental, and spiritual practice or discipline. There is a broad variety of schools, practices and goals in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.The best-known are Hatha yoga and Raja yoga.

Many studies have tried to determine the effectiveness of yoga as a complementary intervention for cancer, schizophrenia, asthma, and heart disease. The results of these studies have been mixed and inconclusive, with cancer studies suggesting none to unclear effectiveness, and others suggesting yoga may reduce risk factors and aid in a patient's psychological healing process.

This set of Asanas help you stay healthy and strenthen various body parts. These are easy to perform asanas and can be done by everyone.

Release September 30, 2020
