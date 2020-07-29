Join or Sign In

Yoga World - Poses & Classes for iOS

Developer's Description

By Vishalkumar V Sojitra

Get access to over 80+ Poses and yoga asanas with videos.

App's data has been prepared and verified by an experienced certified yoga trainer and teacher. All poses are categorised difficulty-wise: Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced. Professionally created illustrations are provided for each pose along with it's intro, benefits, contraindications, step by step instructions and additional tips for beginner and advanced students.

App Features:

- Beautiful interface design for iPhone and iPad!

- Access ALL Poses for FREE

- Search in the app to find the poses you're looking for

- Watch online videos on how to perform the poses

- Includes professionally designed illustrations

- Read the description & benefits of each pose

- Also know about the contraindications for each pose - it is a specific situation in which a pose should not be performed because it may be harmful to the student.

- Stay fit and healthy, Download our Yoga World App now - it's FREE!

It's highly recommended that you consult you're doctor, physician or trainer and seek professional advice to make sure that you're in a good physical condition to begin performing the yoga poses. You should understand that we are not a licensed medical care provider and represents that we have no expertise in diagnosing, examining, or treating medical conditions of any kind, or in determining the effect of any specific exercise on a medical condition.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
