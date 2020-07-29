Join or Sign In

Yoga Time - Poses & Routines for iOS

By Afraz Siddiqui Free

Developer's Description

By Afraz Siddiqui

Yoga Time is the BEST yoga app out there. Complete with tons of poses, pictures, directions, benefits, routine maker, and much more! You will definitely be relaxed and recharged doing yoga with Yoga Time

HIGHLIGHTS

- 90+ Yoga Poses in our growing collection

- Posey: Your personal guide and pose instructor

- Routine maker to get the control you need

- Pose of the Day to keep you on your toes (pun intended)

- Pose directions

----Meet Posey----

Posey is here to help guide you through your routines and poses. She is an audio guide that will instruct you and keep track of time for a pose - or between poses in a routine. She will also change pictures during a routine in case you forget how to do a particular pose. Posey loves doing poses, especially with you!

Get the simplest and most effective Yoga app today. Do you know what time it is? It's YOGA TIME!

For feedback and support, please contact at www.asndigital.com/contact

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release July 29, 2020
Date Added July 29, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
