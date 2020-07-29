MixPose is a live streaming platform that gives yoga teachers, dance instructors, and fitness professionals the opportunity to teach, track alignment, and give feedback in real-time.

Static fitness videos only share information in one direction. But with this app, teachers can customize their lessons and directly engage with their students needs.

Pose tracking detects each users movements and positions are classified using Artificial Intelligence. Then, live sensors and feedback systems inform them about their alignment. Added output to video features, like Chromecast, easily connect to larger screens for more immersive viewing.

Designed with the 37 million Americans who practice yoga in mind, MixPose is enlisting over 100 yoga teachers for its launch. By innovating through AI at the Edge, 5G, and smart TV, this platform is bringing interactive courses directly to users in the comfort of their home.