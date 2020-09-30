Yoga is the practice of the body and mind that bestows a treasure of good health and happy living. There are many who confuse yoga with religion, or a practice reserved for women and the flexible ones only while others think that yoga is only about performing complex positions. But in reality, yoga practice is for one and all and everyone regardless of their age, gender, creed, or type. If youre a beginner or someone on the lookout for easy yoga poses then try out these amazing and effective easy yoga asana series to get started with.

An asana is a body posture, originally a sitting pose for meditation,[1] and later in hatha yoga and modern yoga, adding reclining, standing, inverted, twisting, and balancing poses to the meditation seats. The 5th century BC Yoga Sutras of Patanjali define "asana" as "to be seated in a position that is steady but relaxed".[1] Patanjali mentions the ability to sit for extended periods as one of the eight limbs of his system.[2] Asanas are also called yoga poses or yoga postures in English.

Asanas were claimed to provide both spiritual and physical benefits in medieval hatha yoga texts. More recently, they have been claimed to improve flexibility, strength, and balance; to reduce stress and conditions related to it; and specifically to alleviate some diseases such as asthma and diabetes.

Asanas work in different ways from conventional physical exercises, according to Satyananda Saraswati "placing the physical body in positions that cultivate awareness, relaxation and concentration.

Physically, the practice of asanas has been claimed to improve flexibility, strength, and balance; to alleviate stress and anxiety, and to reduce the symptoms of lower back pain.[3][4] Claims have been made about beneficial effects on specific conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,[3][4] and diabetes. There is evidence that practice of asanas improves birth outcomes and physical health and quality of life measures in the elderly, and reduces sleep disturbances and hypertension. Iyengar yoga is effective at least in the short term for both neck pain and low back pain.

Morning yoga can help you kickstart your day on a fit note. And it can help you feel more energetic and regain body-mind balance. Here is a beginners guide to 10 expert-recommended asanas.

Are you always feeling lethargic and tired without any underlying medical condition? A daily 10-minute yoga routine can help you feel more energetic, and help you regain body-mind balance.

