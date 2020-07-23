Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Yiyo - Fun Video Chat & Make Friends for Android

By YIYO Free

Developer's Description

By YIYO

Keep in touch with all of your friends using the Yiyo app on your phone. It's never been easier to share photos, send gifts, or just say a quick hello. Instant Messaging, Live Voice & Video Chat help you build a better relationship between you and your close friends. Yiyo connects you with others at anywhere, anytime!

Key Features

- Instant messaging

- High-quality live video chat & voice chat

- Post photos, videos, share your favorite moments and lifestyle to your relations.

Privacy and Safety

- Your identity can be hidden

- Private, directed conversations

- You can block anyone

Welcome to the world of Yiyo. Chat with your friends and share your moments from now! Need help? Email us at support@yiyolive.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.9.3

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.0.9.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like, and comment on various posts and articles.
Android
Facebook

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments, and customize your photos with filter effects.
Android
Instagram

Grindr - Gay chat

Free
Find guys close to you for chatting and meeting anywhere in the world.
Android
Grindr - Gay chat

Pinterest

Free
Looking for creative ideas?
Android
Pinterest

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now