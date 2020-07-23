Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Keep in touch with all of your friends using the Yiyo app on your phone. It's never been easier to share photos, send gifts, or just say a quick hello. Instant Messaging, Live Voice & Video Chat help you build a better relationship between you and your close friends. Yiyo connects you with others at anywhere, anytime!
Key Features
- Instant messaging
- High-quality live video chat & voice chat
- Post photos, videos, share your favorite moments and lifestyle to your relations.
Privacy and Safety
- Your identity can be hidden
- Private, directed conversations
- You can block anyone
Welcome to the world of Yiyo. Chat with your friends and share your moments from now! Need help? Email us at support@yiyolive.com