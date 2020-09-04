Sign in to add and modify your software
YesMom is more than a menstrual period tracker & ovulation calculator - its designed so that you can learn more about your body & take control of your reproductive health!
Get pregnant faster or simply track your menstrual cycle.
Our ovulation and menstrual calculator helps you learn about your fertility, it records your period, mood, symptoms, and sex to provide you with personalised health & fertility insights powered by sophisticated data science.
YesMom helps you:
Get pregnant faster
Track your best fertility days and improve chances of conceiving
Track your cycle
With accurate period and ovulation predictions
Improve your health
Log & receive personalised insights and recommendations about your health
KEY FEATURES
Daily Log & Calendar
The more data you enter, the more accurate it becomes!
Using powerful tools, your data is translated into personalised insights!
Fertility, Ovulation & Period Calendar
YesMom uses sophisticated algorithms to precisely calculate your exact probability of conceiving on any given day!
Diary & Historical Chart
Keep track of everything that matters in simple charts. Monitor your past cycles, symptoms such a PMS, and other pain, cervical mucus, basal body temperature, medication, and more to easily observe trends or to better communicate with your doctor.
Get Notifications
Keep everything under control. Set menstruation cycle and Fertility window reminders and get timely notifications of your upcoming periods.
Health alerts
Receive alerts when your symptom patterns flag potential medical conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome / disease (PCOS / PCOD), endometriosis and more!
