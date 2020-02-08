Yes Movies is the best app to search your favorite movies and relevant details about movies & tv shows. You can find free movies & tv shows without paying any single fee.

You can also search latest and old movies. Also You can search full episodes TV Shows without any interruption.

You can also find details about it. With this yes movies app you can find latest movies and tv shows.

We regularly update our app with latest movies and tv shows with full episodes tv series.

Find Full Episodes TV Shows and also bookmark your favorite movies and tv shows and access them later when you're offline.

In this movies app you can see an organize way to browse different type of content and you dont feel any ambiguity while using our app.

Also you can see your history in the navigation section where you will see the history record and one more thing you can also remove your history, For do this you simple click to clear history menu button so you can delete all your or clear all your history.

Also you can bookmark any content so that you can see it later and you can also see your bookmark list from navigation menu "Favorite" and also you can remove favorites from clear menu button.

App Features:

Different Navigation & TABS

Search Menu

Favorite Menu

History Menu (you can see your history on this menu)

Contact Us Section (you can directly contact us or send us a message with this menu)

Application has the ability to work on any devices old and new Devices and also has the ability to perfectly

work on tablets.

This app has a very Small Size with just 3MB of Size.

We don't ask any storage or any other permission please feel free to use our app and let us know any recommendation, we'll be definitely work on it.

Don't need to register or any paid subscription just download and share this with your friends.

Rejection:

This application doesn't store any video as we don't ask storage or any other permission, and is a public domain website, and only liaisons with third parties.

If you find any copyright content on our app and you want to remove that content on our application.

The please reach out to us at info@thefalconstech.com or you can also contact us via contact us section in our app and we will definitely reach to you within 1-2 business days.

Disclaimer

The content in this application is hosted by public websites and we don't upload any videos. This app provides you an organize way to browse videos from public websites.

IF you feel any copyright content on our app please mail us and we'll definitely remove it as soon as possible.

If you have any question please reach out to us in contact us section.