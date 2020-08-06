Join or Sign In

Yes Madam - Smart Salon At Home & Wellness for Android

By Notion Online Solutions Pvt Free

Developer's Description

By Notion Online Solutions Pvt

Yes Madam - India's Highest Rated & Most Affordable Smart Salon At Home & Wellness App

Currently Available in -

Noida | Greater Noida | Delhi | Gurugram | Ghaziabad | Faridabad | Lucknow | Jammu | Bareilly | Chandigarh | Panchkula | Jalandhar | Jaipur | Kanpur | Meerut | Bengaluru | Agra | Dehradun | Bhubaneswar |

Coming Soon in -

Pune | Mumbai | Hyderabad | Dubai

USP Of YES MADAM

* Rs.6-15/min service charge.

* Premium Quality Service At Affordable Pricing.

* 80% Discount as compared to market price.

* Transparency in Products & Pricing by splitting charges.

* We Use Branded And Mono Doses Of Products.

* Customer can provide their own product.

* If product is left, beautician will handover the same to the customer.

* Our beautician comes with all types of products and accessories, Customer need not to provide any thing.

We offer a wide variety of beauty, skin, hair and spa services right at customer home.

Customers have the freedom to use their own product. If the customers intend to use their own products, we only charge for the services.

Customer have the luxury to chose the beautician they believe they Wish.

With Yes Madam a 7 star rated beautician will be available at Rs 8/min and 5 star rated would be at Rs 6/min.

Customers can also avail the services in prime hours (morning & evening:7-9) by paying prime time charges @ Rs 8 / min.

All you need to do is:

1. Download the Yes Madam App.

2. Choose a beauty service at home along with your preferred beautician.

3. Pick a location for the service along with your preferred date and time.

4. And Get Yes Madam beauty home services in the comfort of your home.

5. Don't forget to give us a review, your review helps us to maintain our quality and serve you better.

* Services offered are Facial, Clean Up, Bleach, Hair Styling, Hair Coloring, Massage, Manicure, Pedicure, Bridal Makeup, Make Over, Hair Spa, Waxing, Threading, and many more.

* Parlour services at Home

* Salon Services at Home

* Beauty Parlour Services at home

* Doorstep Beauty Services

* Salon At Home App.

Visit our website https://yesmadam.com/ to learn more about us!

Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/yesmadambeautyandwellness

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.5.8

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 3.5.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
