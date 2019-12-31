X

Yellow SA is a Mobile App, powered by African Directory Services, which helps you connect to the best businesses in South Africa, fast and easy, with just one touch.

With the Yellow SA app, you will have all the important contact information of local businesses.

State-of-the-art tools are at your fingertips, including

Intuitive and fast search functionality.

Google maps embedded with its power and features to find your nearest business, Telephone Directory, Adverts, video and more.

Financial, Economic and Political news.

Video search and Preview of all Listings, including Adverts Preview.

It is powered by Google leading Real-time database technology.

Why is the Yellow SA App the best?

It is user-friendly.

Fast search result via location, title, key words and description

Find the services you need in Southern African Countries

Banner Advertising

Statistics

Innovative one-touch contact

And..

All the details in one place

This is the trusted Yellow of Southern Africa that everyone knows and loves, combined with modern technology and shrunk to fit right into your pocket.

So whether its a plumbing emergency, a quest for the lowest quote, or a booking, start YOUR search with Yellow SA App.

