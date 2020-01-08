Yaytrade is the marketplace for sustainable rebels where you can sell and buy pre-loved lifestyle and fashion items from consumers, influencers and sustainable brands.
Start selling by using our pick-up service and we'll sell it for you or do it yourself by creating your own ads and trade with anything that has a value. Join the Yaytrade community of rebels and start buying and selling in a way that is good for both you and our planet!
This is what you can do on Yaytrade:
- Use our pick-up service. We collect your things from your home, take care of everything and sell it for you.
- DIY. Create your own ads for free and get swap bids, money bids or a combination of both.
- Create your personalized store
- Find great deals and buy from other members, influencers and sustainable brands
- Pay safely with credit card or Klarna
- Follow your favorite users to get their latest updates
- Get followers and become a highly rated member
If you have any questions, email us at hello@yaytrade.com.
