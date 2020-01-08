X

Yaytrade is the marketplace for sustainable rebels where you can sell and buy pre-loved lifestyle and fashion items from consumers, influencers and sustainable brands.

Start selling by using our pick-up service and we'll sell it for you or do it yourself by creating your own ads and trade with anything that has a value. Join the Yaytrade community of rebels and start buying and selling in a way that is good for both you and our planet!

This is what you can do on Yaytrade:

- Use our pick-up service. We collect your things from your home, take care of everything and sell it for you.

- DIY. Create your own ads for free and get swap bids, money bids or a combination of both.

- Create your personalized store

- Find great deals and buy from other members, influencers and sustainable brands

- Pay safely with credit card or Klarna

- Follow your favorite users to get their latest updates

- Get followers and become a highly rated member

If you have any questions, email us at hello@yaytrade.com.

