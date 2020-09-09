Sign in to add and modify your software
YZBuyer mobile app is a one-stop online destination for all your online fashion shopping needs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & rest of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
You can choose from a wide range of collection for both Mens & Womens fashion clothing, shoes and accessories. You can avail Cash on Delivery, Easy Return & Exchange & Free Shipping across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
YZBuyer Online Fashion Collection includes:
*Mens Clothing: Shop online Shirts, T-Shirts, Shorts, Jeans, Jackets, Formal Shoes, Oxford Shoes, Derby Shoes, Leather Shoes, Monk Shoes, Leather Boots, Canvas & Casual Shoes.
*Womens Clothing: Shop online T-Shirts, Shirts, Jeans, Shorts, Dresses, Tops, Ethnic Wear, Jewellery & more.
*Leather Accessories: Shop online Genuine Quality Leather Accessories for men such as Leather Jackets, Leather Shoes, Laptop Bags, Leather Wallets & Belts.
YZBuyer Online Fashion Shopping App features:
*Enjoy App Exclusive Offers.
*Search from hundreds of products with ease and explore exclusive offers and best deals.
*Mobile Friendly user interface.
*Avail Cash on Delivery and Free Shipping.
*Choose from different categories for both Mens Fashion & Womens Fashion with just one tap.
*You can add your favourite to your wishlist and get a notification for daily best deals & offers.
*Sort products by popularity and price.