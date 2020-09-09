Join or Sign In

YZBuyer - UAE's Shopping App for iOS

By Y Z Buyer General Trading Free

Developer's Description

By Y Z Buyer General Trading

YZBuyer mobile app is a one-stop online destination for all your online fashion shopping needs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & rest of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

You can choose from a wide range of collection for both Mens & Womens fashion clothing, shoes and accessories. You can avail Cash on Delivery, Easy Return & Exchange & Free Shipping across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

YZBuyer Online Fashion Collection includes:

*Mens Clothing: Shop online Shirts, T-Shirts, Shorts, Jeans, Jackets, Formal Shoes, Oxford Shoes, Derby Shoes, Leather Shoes, Monk Shoes, Leather Boots, Canvas & Casual Shoes.

*Womens Clothing: Shop online T-Shirts, Shirts, Jeans, Shorts, Dresses, Tops, Ethnic Wear, Jewellery & more.

*Leather Accessories: Shop online Genuine Quality Leather Accessories for men such as Leather Jackets, Leather Shoes, Laptop Bags, Leather Wallets & Belts.

YZBuyer Online Fashion Shopping App features:

*Enjoy App Exclusive Offers.

*Search from hundreds of products with ease and explore exclusive offers and best deals.

*Mobile Friendly user interface.

*Avail Cash on Delivery and Free Shipping.

*Choose from different categories for both Mens Fashion & Womens Fashion with just one tap.

*You can add your favourite to your wishlist and get a notification for daily best deals & offers.

*Sort products by popularity and price.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1

General

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Version 3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
