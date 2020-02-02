All about Yooma

Yooma Urban Lodge : the first hotel with rooms for 2, 4 or 6 people in an ecosystem of services as well as artistic, creative and recreational activities.

At Yooma, all tribes groups are welcome - whether you are a large family, a group of friends or even a football team - Our rooms for 2, 4 or 6 people can accomodate you all.

A vast lobby designed as a living space, with its bar & lounge, will showcase temporary exhibitions, and its permanent video wall will display contemporary video and photographic creations.

Yooma is also a restaurant seating 130, a genuine living museum of chair craftsmanship, a cooking school, a fitness room with a sauna, reception rooms that can be reserved privately for your family celebrations or seminars, workshops for artists in residence, a garden on the rooftop growing fruit, vegetables and herbs for seasonal freshness throughout the year.

For families with babies you will find nurseries with changing tables, tubs for baby, as well as monitors so that you can dine at the hotels restaurant while knowing your children are safe.

This application will help you navigate your way through the Yooma world. Book a table, a cooking class, check the list of TV channels available or find the latest fashionable bar: the Yooma application is there to make your stay in Paris easier.

Here you can:

* Check-in and check-out with your mobile device

* Download your room key

* Experience the Yooma concept

* Discover artists in residence and temporary exhibitions

* Reserve a table at our restaurant

* Test our chef's cooking recipes at home

* Buy any wine served in our restaurant, directly with our partner

* Discover Paris as if you owned it, thanks to our insider tips

* Book a cooking class