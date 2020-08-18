Join or Sign In

YAARRI Free Chat & Dating App for Android

By Yaarri Free

Developer's Description

By Yaarri

Looking for a simple mobile dating app? Then this is the place where you are allowed to chat, flirt and talk on a simple finger tap either via a FREE MESSAGE or through the available CALLING feature. So, if you are looking out to meet like-minded singles, then this app is the most promising one!

KNOW WHATS SPECIAL!

MESSAGE FOR FREE: Write to your match anytime. Gear up and keep texting

CALL YOUR FRIENDS: Instantly call your loved ones without disclosing your number.

SAFE AND SECURE DATING APP: The app is designed to keep the safety and security of the user intact. Block feature helps to refrain unwanted members from contacting you. This secure feature gives a sense of safety & satisfaction.

REFER A BUDDY: Invite your friends, expand your exciting circle and help them get hooked up too.

FAVOURITE PAL: Add anyone whom you like.. to the favourite buddy zone. Make them feel special and connect instantly.

RECORD YOUR PROFILE IN YOUR OWN VOICE: Let people listen to your profile in your own voice. Creates a personal bond with your partner and makes wooing easier for you.

To call your partners/buddy, negligible subscription charges are applicable.

Know your horoscope, learn how to break the ice!!

Surprise Yourself! Shake your phone and get a new match

Check love compatibility before making a new friends

Greet your friends with Happy Birthday wishes!

Bug Fixes

PS: Calling feature as of now can only be availed by Idea, Vodafone and BSNL India users but soon we will make it available for everyone.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.3

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.9.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

