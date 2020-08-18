Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Looking for a simple mobile dating app? Then this is the place where you are allowed to chat, flirt and talk on a simple finger tap either via a FREE MESSAGE or through the available CALLING feature. So, if you are looking out to meet like-minded singles, then this app is the most promising one!
KNOW WHATS SPECIAL!
MESSAGE FOR FREE: Write to your match anytime. Gear up and keep texting
CALL YOUR FRIENDS: Instantly call your loved ones without disclosing your number.
SAFE AND SECURE DATING APP: The app is designed to keep the safety and security of the user intact. Block feature helps to refrain unwanted members from contacting you. This secure feature gives a sense of safety & satisfaction.
REFER A BUDDY: Invite your friends, expand your exciting circle and help them get hooked up too.
FAVOURITE PAL: Add anyone whom you like.. to the favourite buddy zone. Make them feel special and connect instantly.
RECORD YOUR PROFILE IN YOUR OWN VOICE: Let people listen to your profile in your own voice. Creates a personal bond with your partner and makes wooing easier for you.
To call your partners/buddy, negligible subscription charges are applicable.
Know your horoscope, learn how to break the ice!!
Surprise Yourself! Shake your phone and get a new match
Check love compatibility before making a new friends
Greet your friends with Happy Birthday wishes!
Bug Fixes
PS: Calling feature as of now can only be availed by Idea, Vodafone and BSNL India users but soon we will make it available for everyone.