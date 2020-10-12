Sign in to add and modify your software
Get results that no other polling system can match. For each survey option, you create, get an approval, enthusiasm and consensus score, broken down by demographics. Create a poll in seconds for free or use more advanced features to incorporate it into your media. Protected against abuse, Xpress Vote is the only solution for individuals or corporations who want real analysis:
Create FREE Surveys on our mobile app iOS
Review results for FREE from your mobile devices
Identify yourself through Facebook
Share your voting page across a large array of social outlets
Vote through the app, through a webpage or through social links
Multiple language support
Four types of emoticons for voters to properly express their opinions: Feel, Agree, Approve, Like. Each with a negative to positive five steps scale for uniform understanding among the population
Options can be associated with images for better comprehension.
Chose a topic question from a predefined list so responses choices form different survey can be compared to each other.
In order to prevent abuse by people or groups of people voting multiple times, Xpress Vote requires Facebook authentication to vote
Approval, Support and Consensus score
Segmented by Region, Age, Gender
Limit the number of votes, or not (unlimited votes for free).
Set an expiration date, or not (can go on forever)
Show results to voters in real time, or wait for the poll to close
Schedule a go-live time
All the above is FREE
**** Xpress Vote also offers premium services ****
Password protect your voting page
Upgrade to Featured Poll so we can help expand the reach of your poll
Create a widget that can be integrated into your own website or other media
For more information about the voting methodology used and to understand why it is superior to other methodology, go to https://xpressvote .com