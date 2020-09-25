Hello all tower defense games funs! It is time to construct, upgrade and defend!

Welcome to the widely known genre of TD, which you probably already know. If not, the concept is simple: The alien enemies are approaching, and they will be here soon. You are in charge of defence. You have to decide what kind of turret and where should you construct to defend against enemies. There are no shortcuts. The only way to succeed is to use a correct tactics. On top of common known turret mechanics we have added customizable battle mechs - supporting the fight with specific abilities to let you build even more advanced strategies. This is a unique feature added to typical tower defense games mechanic.

The scenario of our strategy game is designed for players of any advancement from beginner, to master. It has 3 distinct difficulty levels. It has also three play modes:

- First one is called a Campaign in which you play through the whole story of three heroes fighting against artificial intelligence on an alien planet Naru somewhere in the galaxy.

- The second is a "Challenge" and not without reason, as it is designed to make even the smartest players scratch their heads to figure out which tactics to choose and how to organize their towers, heroes and overall defense zone.

- Finally, there is an "Endless" mode. Tell me, how long do you think you can survive?

Playable heroes are operating their battle mechs having unique abilities. You can upgrade them and customize, to ensure they are providing just what you need to defend against Insecto-Bots. You need to mix the td strategy with their unique weapon and skills to succeed.

You can also upgrade each tower type capabilities in Tech Lab. You may change the weaponry any time you want. Customize your tactics on the go, after each and every mission.

If you love tower defence strategy games, sci fi td, or simply want to try something fresh, just give it a try. It is free to play and think to win!

You dont need internet connection it is working as an offline tower defence game as well.

If you like it please give us a rating. If you had any suggestions how to improve it please write a review or send us an email: support@greysharkapps.com.

