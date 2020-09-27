Join or Sign In

Xavi.Drive for iOS

By John Moon Free

Developer's Description

By John Moon

Features

- Create reservations

- Submit quote requests

- Look up pricing for trips

- Create/confirm/cancel reservations

- Track your driver

- Push notification support

- Pay pending balances on reservations

- Update your account profile and password

- Update your billing information

- Email yourself receipts

- Get your current location and approximate address

- Request meet & greet service

- Request car seats

- Apply Promo codes

Corporate Client Features:

- Create/manage your passengers

- Update passenger billing information

- Book reservations on behalf of your passengers

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
