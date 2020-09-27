Join or Sign In

Xavi.Drive for Android

By Book Rides Online Free

Developer's Description

By Book Rides Online

Features

- Create reservations

- Submit quote requests

- Look up pricing for trips

- Create/confirm/cancel reservations

- Track your driver

- Push notification support

- Pay pending balances on reservations

- Update your account profile and password

- Update your billing information

- Email yourself receipts

- Get your current location and approximate address

- Request meet & greet service

- Request car seats

- Apply Promo codes

Corporate Client Features:

- Create/manage your passengers

- Update passenger billing information

- Book reservations on behalf of your passengers

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

