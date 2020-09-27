Sign in to add and modify your software
Features
- Create reservations
- Submit quote requests
- Look up pricing for trips
- Create/confirm/cancel reservations
- Track your driver
- Push notification support
- Pay pending balances on reservations
- Update your account profile and password
- Update your billing information
- Email yourself receipts
- Get your current location and approximate address
- Request meet & greet service
- Request car seats
- Apply Promo codes
Corporate Client Features:
- Create/manage your passengers
- Update passenger billing information
- Book reservations on behalf of your passengers