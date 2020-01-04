X

XTC Tracker - Ecstasy/Molly/MDMA for Android

By Seductive Lemon Free

Developer's Description

By Seductive Lemon

Keep track of your Ecstasy/Molly/MDMA/XTC pill usage easily with XTC Tracker. Use pressed MDMA pills responsibly by keeping track of what you take and when.

1. Before you use:

- Draw the pills you have.

- Manage your pills in (multiple) digital pillbags, for just you or also your friends.

2. When you are going to use:

- Select the piece of a pill that you ingested.

- The app takes care of the rest!

* Easily usable while under the influence.

* You can see at a glance when your last usage was.

* You can see a complete, clear and insightful overview of your total pill usage.

* Easily reconstruct the complete shape of your pill from the pieces in your possession when you are confused.

* Calculates the fractions of your pieces for you.

* The app provides you with some basic information about MDMA/Ecstasy/Molly/XTC.

* Warns you when it is too soon to take more.

Upcoming features:

* Supplying information about the contents for your pills.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
