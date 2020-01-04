Keep track of your Ecstasy/Molly/MDMA/XTC pill usage easily with XTC Tracker. Use pressed MDMA pills responsibly by keeping track of what you take and when.
1. Before you use:
- Draw the pills you have.
- Manage your pills in (multiple) digital pillbags, for just you or also your friends.
2. When you are going to use:
- Select the piece of a pill that you ingested.
- The app takes care of the rest!
* Easily usable while under the influence.
* You can see at a glance when your last usage was.
* You can see a complete, clear and insightful overview of your total pill usage.
* Easily reconstruct the complete shape of your pill from the pieces in your possession when you are confused.
* Calculates the fractions of your pieces for you.
* The app provides you with some basic information about MDMA/Ecstasy/Molly/XTC.
* Warns you when it is too soon to take more.
Upcoming features:
* Supplying information about the contents for your pills.
