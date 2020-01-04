Keep track of your Ecstasy/Molly/MDMA/XTC pill usage easily with XTC Tracker. Use pressed MDMA pills responsibly by keeping track of what you take and when.

1. Before you use:

- Draw the pills you have.

- Manage your pills in (multiple) digital pillbags, for just you or also your friends.

2. When you are going to use:

- Select the piece of a pill that you ingested.

- The app takes care of the rest!

* Easily usable while under the influence.

* You can see at a glance when your last usage was.

* You can see a complete, clear and insightful overview of your total pill usage.

* Easily reconstruct the complete shape of your pill from the pieces in your possession when you are confused.

* Calculates the fractions of your pieces for you.

* The app provides you with some basic information about MDMA/Ecstasy/Molly/XTC.

* Warns you when it is too soon to take more.

Upcoming features:

* Supplying information about the contents for your pills.