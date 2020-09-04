Sign in to add and modify your software
XRadio is the best app radio player for podcast and radio stations. XRadio will help you to find many free podcast, radio stations on on over the world with a beautiful user interface and smart control (pause, next, previous, notification control in lock screen).
XRadio is working as podcast, radio player app . You can search your favorite genres, listen to the most popular podcast, radio stations, play your favorite radio jazz, hip pop, rock, RnB, Country and so on....
Key Features:
- Discover new trending podcast, radios with different genres
- Search and listen to radio by genres (jazz, hiphop, RnB, Country, Deep House), favorites
- Listen radio, podcast in background mode with notification control (previous, play, next, pause)
- Support all the most popular radio station formats (http, m3u8, m3u, pls, acc, mp3)
- Support Left To Right, Right To Left User Interface
- Support lock screen control: play/pause, skip forward, and turn off the radio, podcast in notification status.
- Support Sleep Timer.
- You can customize your skin with many beautiful gradient backgrounds and material design.
- Headset support.