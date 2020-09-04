Join or Sign In

XRadio - Free Podcast & Radio Player for Android

By YPY Productions Free

Developer's Description

By YPY Productions

XRadio is the best app radio player for podcast and radio stations. XRadio will help you to find many free podcast, radio stations on on over the world with a beautiful user interface and smart control (pause, next, previous, notification control in lock screen).

XRadio is working as podcast, radio player app . You can search your favorite genres, listen to the most popular podcast, radio stations, play your favorite radio jazz, hip pop, rock, RnB, Country and so on....

Key Features:

- Discover new trending podcast, radios with different genres

- Search and listen to radio by genres (jazz, hiphop, RnB, Country, Deep House), favorites

- Listen radio, podcast in background mode with notification control (previous, play, next, pause)

- Support all the most popular radio station formats (http, m3u8, m3u, pls, acc, mp3)

- Support Left To Right, Right To Left User Interface

- Support lock screen control: play/pause, skip forward, and turn off the radio, podcast in notification status.

- Support Sleep Timer.

- You can customize your skin with many beautiful gradient backgrounds and material design.

- Headset support.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.4

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

