XRadio is the best app radio player for podcast and radio stations. XRadio will help you to find many free podcast, radio stations on on over the world with a beautiful user interface and smart control (pause, next, previous, notification control in lock screen).

XRadio is working as podcast, radio player app . You can search your favorite genres, listen to the most popular podcast, radio stations, play your favorite radio jazz, hip pop, rock, RnB, Country and so on....

Key Features:

- Discover new trending podcast, radios with different genres

- Search and listen to radio by genres (jazz, hiphop, RnB, Country, Deep House), favorites

- Listen radio, podcast in background mode with notification control (previous, play, next, pause)

- Support all the most popular radio station formats (http, m3u8, m3u, pls, acc, mp3)

- Support Left To Right, Right To Left User Interface

- Support lock screen control: play/pause, skip forward, and turn off the radio, podcast in notification status.

- Support Sleep Timer.

- You can customize your skin with many beautiful gradient backgrounds and material design.

- Headset support.