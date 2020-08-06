"Best dating app of 2020" - DigitalTrends

"Giving singles fun ways to interact" - WSJ

Everyone on the app has been really honest and totally kind. And the games are SO so fun, I could play them all day.

The Blind Date feature is awesome, it actually lets you connect and talk to someone before passing judgment.

The app is great specially for me since Im shy, the games make it so easy to talk. Would recommend 10/10.

What a great idea - fun and playful - instead of impersonal and shallow like other dating apps. Clean and simple design too!

** THE FIRST DATING APP WITH GAMES **

The end of stressful, artificial one-liners. XO is the dating app that uses fun games to start conversations with your matches. Meet other genuine people who want to get to know each others personality. XO is for ages 18+.

How it works:

Meet new people through a mutual Like, or use Blind Date or Random match modes

Play a game to break the ice

Have a meaningful conversation and really get to know each other!

XO is the perfect app to find your dream person!

** MATCH MODES TO FIND YOUR BEST PERSONALITY FIT **

For people who want something better than superficial swiping...

Blind Date: Dont let looks distract you from finding your perfect match Blind Date lets you play a game and exchange messages before you see each others profiles

Random: Connect with someone from anywhere in the world for a spontaneous, serendipitous connection with Random

Please note, it can take time to find the right match, and the best match may live far far away! But you can still play a fun game with them :-) Blind Date takes your gender and age preferences into account, and Random uses most of your preferences.

** TALK TO US **

Wed love to hear your ideas and feedback about how XO can be better (and if you meet someone wonderful on XO, wed love to share your story!).

Be sure to tag us in your drawings and quiz results when you share them!

Instagram: @joinxo

Twitter: @joinxo

TikTok: @xoapp

Snapchat: @xoapp

Facebook: facebook.com/joinxoapp

Email: support@joinxo.app

And, you can always reach us by talking to Sasha the giraffe in the app! :-)

** HEARTS AND XO PREMIUM **

Make your XO experience even ~dreamier~ with expanded ways to meet new people!

Hearts allows you to:

Feeling extra about someone? Send a Heart to show you care!

Avoid early judgments and find your personality match

Create a positive, affirming environment for everyone!

Pricing for Hearts: Starts at $6.99 for 5 Hearts

Premium includes:

Start a game faster by seeing who likes you!

Return to a profile you passed by if you want a second chance

Never run out of likes

...and so much more!

Pricing for Premium auto-renews: 1 month/$14.99, 6 months/$59.94, 12 months/$95.88

The subscription automatically renews unless it is canceled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal at the total subscription price within 24 hours prior to the end of the current period. Subscriptions and auto-renewals may be managed or canceled via your iTunes Account settings.

These prices are in US Dollars (USD). Pricing in other currencies and countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

Privacy: https://joinxo.app/privacy.html

Terms: https://joinxo.app/terms-of-service.html