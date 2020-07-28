Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

X Browser Pro: Light & Mini - Super Fast for Android

By Top Speed Browser: Light & Fast - Internet Browser Free

Developer's Description

By Top Speed Browser: Light & Fast - Internet Browser

4G Fast Browser: Explore & Secure, lite - Browser Mini is a free app on Android and tablets that have lots of great features will give you a great, safe, light and fast experience. This application will speed up your browser to achieve the quality of surfing on your Internet.

Download and work with the internet browser 4G Fast Browser: Explore & Secure - Browser Mini, 4g web browser app every day. Working with the fastest web browser you'll get a lot of pluses.

4G Browser Mini: Free & New Apps - Fast Browser - Super Fast Browser - Speed Internet, New App, Free for android is a fast, easy, secure and lightweight browser for mobile phones. Web browsers support both phones and tablets. It gives you impressive browsing and download experience.

Web browser is based on Android kernel WebKit.

Features:

- A lightweight browser

-- Browsing the Internet with Tabs

- Incognito mode with privacy

- Cool interface

- Bookmarks

- Small footprints

- Google quick search and other standard search engines

- Advanced settings

- etc

4G Fast Browser: Explore & Secure - Browser Mini, New App, Free is the smart web browser for Android and is compatible with most modern versions of Android for all users and 142 countries.

And many other features on The 4G Fast Browser: Explore & Secure - Browser Mini. Use and enjoy the application of 4G Fast Browser: Explore & Secure - Browser Mini

This produce is made by Top Browser for android: Light & Fast - Internet Browser version 4.3 softly with only 3Mb

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.4

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 9.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 3.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Free
Browse and bring your personalized Chrome experience with you anywhere you go.
Android
Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now