WyoPreps - Wyoming's Source for High School Sports for Android

By Townsquare Media Free

Developer's Description

By Townsquare Media

Get the latest local sports news and information from the Casper area with the WyoPreps app! Receive alerts about the latest scores, breaking news, and more before anyone else. Save articles and viral stories for reading later, and share on Facebook and Twitter.

Key Features:

Read the latest news, watch videos, view photo galleries & listen to audio content

Submit photos and videos directly from the app

Participate in contests and giveaways

Save articles for reading later (supports offline viewing)

Instant Alerts for breaking news and score updates

Share the latest news on Facebook & Twitter

This is the latest version of the WyoPreps app, and many more features are already planned. Please share your feedback from within the WyoPreps app by clicking the Send App Feedback link in the menu.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.1

General

Release February 5, 2020
Date Added February 5, 2020
Version 2.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

