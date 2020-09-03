Class Booster

Stop using complicated and boring online tools to learn English!

With Class Booster, students can have fun learning on a mobile device and easily email their results to their teacher!

1. Use on PC and mobile devices

Install the app on a PC using the CD included with Compass textbooks, and install the free app on a smartphone or tablet so students can learn anytime, anywhere.

2. Play games that make learning English fun

The wide variety of activities have been designed to motivate learners. They can earn points and grow their avatar, while developing their English skills at the same time.

3. Check student learning without a complicated LMS, just by entering the teacher's email address

It couldn't be easier! Students just install the app and enter their teacher's email. The learning results are sent automatically, and the teacher will be able to check them immediately after logging in