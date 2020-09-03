Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Writing Starter 2/e 2 for iOS

By Compass Media Co., Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By Compass Media Co., Ltd.

Class Booster

Stop using complicated and boring online tools to learn English!

With Class Booster, students can have fun learning on a mobile device and easily email their results to their teacher!

1. Use on PC and mobile devices

Install the app on a PC using the CD included with Compass textbooks, and install the free app on a smartphone or tablet so students can learn anytime, anywhere.

2. Play games that make learning English fun

The wide variety of activities have been designed to motivate learners. They can earn points and grow their avatar, while developing their English skills at the same time.

3. Check student learning without a complicated LMS, just by entering the teacher's email address

It couldn't be easier! Students just install the app and enter their teacher's email. The learning results are sent automatically, and the teacher will be able to check them immediately after logging in

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.1.0

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 2.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now