Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Writer's Ezine for iOS

By Xtraball Free

Developer's Description

By Xtraball

When Alfred Hitchcock said Ideas come from everything little did he know that everything would mean literally everything in this world.

Taking inspiration from him, two fellow bloggers and friends Namrata and Arti debated one day the exact meaning of Freedom of Expression and its rightful usage is todays times. And so was born Writers Ezine, a monthly literary online magazine (E-zine) with the intention of providing platform to emerging as well as established writers from around the world.

Born out of a need and a necessity of solely being able to express all that one feels, thinks and understands Writers Ezine is one place where writing and creativity come together to ensure a wonderful experience to the reader. As you read along and turn a page you will find your mind wandering into places you never thought of before, making you sit up and question the biggest mystery of all times LIFE.

This is one place where readers, writers, poets, photographers, idealists, thinkers, atheists, believers and story-tellers all will be in sync with creativity. We accept submissions in poetry, short-stories, non-fiction, author interviews, book reviews etc. (Please read Submission Guidelines for details).

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now