When Alfred Hitchcock said Ideas come from everything little did he know that everything would mean literally everything in this world.

Taking inspiration from him, two fellow bloggers and friends Namrata and Arti debated one day the exact meaning of Freedom of Expression and its rightful usage is todays times. And so was born Writers Ezine, a monthly literary online magazine (E-zine) with the intention of providing platform to emerging as well as established writers from around the world.

Born out of a need and a necessity of solely being able to express all that one feels, thinks and understands Writers Ezine is one place where writing and creativity come together to ensure a wonderful experience to the reader. As you read along and turn a page you will find your mind wandering into places you never thought of before, making you sit up and question the biggest mystery of all times LIFE.

This is one place where readers, writers, poets, photographers, idealists, thinkers, atheists, believers and story-tellers all will be in sync with creativity. We accept submissions in poetry, short-stories, non-fiction, author interviews, book reviews etc. (Please read Submission Guidelines for details).