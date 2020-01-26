This application will help you in 3 unique ways:

1) Use business planning tools on this app to write your business plan.

2) Text and video tutorials to learn how to create a great business plan.

3) Get connected to a business coach for one on one business planning help.

The app is created by Alex Genadinik who is a bestselling author in the business planning niche. His business plan book is used by a number of universities around the country.

In this app, you get access to some of the ideas for how to create a good business plan, and start your business with the right strategy and foundation.

You will learn the common mistakes people make when they write their first business planning, and how to correct those mistakes. After that, use the tool in the app to actually write your business plan. You can even share your business plan with business partners and edit it together.

What kind of business is this for?

You can use this app to plan local businesses like a restaurant or diner, coffee shop, barbershop, nightclub, local event or event management business, business selling t-shirts, most kinds of stores ranging from boutiques to grocery stores to jewelry shops, animal care or grooming, lawn care or landscaping businesses, moving businesses, gym, frozen yogurt or ice cream shop, a deli, liquor store or a sandwich shop, a beauty salon or a hair salon, a spa, a daycare business, a hardware store, commercial cleaning or residential cleaning, car wash, general contractor business, dog walking or pet sitting, martial arts studio, or a dance studio.

You can also plan online businesses like blogging, affiliate marketing, eLearning, eCommerce, creating a channel on YouTube, become an author and sell books on Amazon and the Kindle, dropshipping, or become a freelancer, marketing service agency or a local concierge.

Download this app, learn how to write a great business plan, write it, and start your business.