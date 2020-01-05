Fitivity gets you better. Looks like youre here to get better at Wrestling.

This app will help you develop speed, muscle, and power specific to wrestling. Find out why wrestlers all over the world choose Fitivity to train with!

This program focuses on strength & stamina for wrestlers. Whether you have just started wrestling or are a pro, this app will help you wrestle at a higher level. Wrestlers need to have a strong upper and lower body to execute wrestling moves against athletic opponents. Additionally, wrestlers need to have advanced speed and quickness in order to dominate their opponents and win matches. This is the best tool to helping you achieve your wrestling goals - and become the athlete you have always dreamed about.

This program includes:

- Plyometric wrestling specific training that optimizes muscle groups required for take downs and other advanced moves

- Upper and lower body strength

- Core and lower back power

- Footwork

- Stamina and cardio endurance

App Includes all Phases of Training

Basic Strength and Hypertrophy - The beginning phase is to get used to resistance training and prepare for the more difficult training.

Maximum Strength and Power - This is the second phase and is designed to get the wrestler stronger and explosive. Muscular endurance, takedown and grappling specific exercises are also used as well.

Aerobic Conditioning - The workouts also include a mix of lower and higher intensity training throughout both phases that help build your endurance and cardio.

Plyometrics - Used in all phases to build strength, explosion, and speed.

Audio guidance from your personal digital trainer

Customized workouts designed for you each week.

For each workout you are provided with HD instructional videos to preview & learn training techniques.

Stream workouts online or do workouts offline.

