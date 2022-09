By BlazeFire

Kaiju, now it's your turn !

Play the role of kaiju to destroy cities.

Collect all kaiju to unlock all genes.

Vent in this free game.

It's also offline.

Be the king of the world .

Game feature

~Easy to control

~ Too many kaijus

~Discover different cities

~ Collect the kaiju's favorite food

~Genes make your kaiju stronger