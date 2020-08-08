Would you rather be the richest person ever or be poor and immortal?

You have to choose! Not easy, huh?

Make your choice and compare your answers with others!

With 3 000+ impossible choices Would You Rather is the funniest game to break the ice at a party or to laugh by yourself on the bus!

"Would You Rather is the best game to get to know people around you in less than 15 minutes".

So, would you rather download Would You Rather? and have a lot of fun or not download it and miss out on a good time? :)

INFORMATION

- Please note that we removed hardcore category in order to be compliant with App Store policies.

DISCLAIMER

- Warning, Alcohol abuse is dangerous for health. Drink in moderation.

- This game is humorous, the questions do not represent any challenge to achieve.

- Dual Cat can not be held responsible for any accidents, problems or consequences related to the use of the game.

A BUG? A SUGGESTION?

- In case of bug do not hesitate to contact us at hello@dualcat.io, we will respond as soon as possible.

- Do not hesitate to send us your suggestions of questions directly on the application so that we can add them.

SUBSCRIPTION TERMS

Weekly Full Access Membership offers $1,99 weekly subscription for unlocking games, specials categories, features and removing ads.

This is an auto-renewable subscription. The payment is charged to your account after confirmation. The subscription is renewed unless you turn it off 24 hours before the period ends. Your account will be charged for renewal as well.

The prices are established for United States customers. Pricing in other countries may change and actual charges may be converted to your local currency.

End of trial and subscription renewal:

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable

Canceling a trial or a subscription:

You can turn off the auto-renew for the subscription whenever you want to through iTunes. For more information, please visit https://support.apple.com/HT202039.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact us at hello@dualcat.io