Worried Wendall & the Bad Germ for iOS

By Snappy Kids LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Snappy Kids LLC

Snap Stories about Feelings are therapeutic stories and activities intended to help kids learn about and manage their feelings. Anger, sadness, and worry are among the feelings addressed in the stories. In this FREE app from Snappy Kids LLC, Wendall the worried mouse learns how to manage his worry about the coronavirus or COVID 19. Kids can listen to the story, see it illustrated, and then practice what they have learned by completing the activity book. No reading is required, although kids may enjoy reading along with the story. No clinical training is necessary to use the app. Kids can use the app themselves or with a clinician, parent, or other caregiver. Counselors or therapists who work with children will find the app a welcome addition to their practices. Teachers will find the app useful as well.

Worried Wendall and the Bad Germ is the seventh in a series of apps created by Snappy Kids, a company founded by a child psychotherapist and registered play therapist and a design engineer.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

