Eat the apple is a thinking puzzle game in which the goal is to find the right path to the apple so that the worm can eat it. To win you will have to use your spatial vision to guide the direction of the elements of the board and guide the movement of the worm towards the apple in the shortest possible way.

It will not be an easy mission, since you will have to face obstacles and dangers until you reach your goal:

Chickens that will want to eat you

Rocks that block your path

Caterpillars that eat your apple

Cactus with spikes

Hollow trunks that change the way

Birds that will fly until they can chase you

Use your intelligence and logic if you want to overcome them.

Reach the highest score by finding the fastest way and add stars to unlock the 3 different modes, with more than 70 levels to test your mind.

Train your brain and your skill with this puzzle logic game for adults or children and enjoy getting the red apple.