World's Famous Buildings in English for Android

By Mahender Seera

Developer's Description

By Mahender Seera

Information about the world's famous buildings in English

You have to know about this information about the famous buildings in the world in this app

Famous Buildings In The World

New Famous Buildings In The World

The most breathtaking buildings in the world

Most Famous Landmarks Around the World

unique buildings in the world

world famous buildings and their architects

1. SULTAN AHMED MOSQUE

2. FORBIDDEN CITY

3. COLOGNE CATHEDRAL

4. DANCING HOUSE

5. MOSCOW KREMLIN

6. ABRAJ AL BAIT

7. INTERNATIONAL COMMERCE CENTRE

8. POTALA PALACE

9. KAABA

10. ARC DE TRIOMPHE

11. NEUSCHWANSTEIN CASTLE

12. FALLINGWATER

13. SPACE NEEDLE

14. BUCKINGHAM PALACE

15. 30 ST MARY AXE

16. SHANGHAI WORLD FINANCIAL CENTER

17. LOTUS TEMPLE

18. SAGRADA FAMLIA

19. ONE WORLD TRADE CENTER

20. CHRYSLER BUILDING

21. SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

22. EMPIRE STATE BUILDING

23. BURJ KHALIFA

24. LOTTE WORLD TOWER

25. VILLA SAVOYE

26. FLATIRON BUILDING

27. JIN MAO TOWER)

28. SHANGHAI TOWER

29. CASA MIL

30. WILLIS TOWER

Old Famous Buildings In The World

1. ABBEY MILLS PUMPING STATION

2. CHICHEN ITZA

3. TAJ MAHAL

4. STONEHENGE

5. HAGIA SOPHIA

6. GREAT WALL OF CHINA

7. COLOSSEUM

8. GREAT PYRAMID OF GIZA

9. EIFFEL TOWER

10. QUTB MINAR

Famous Buildings In The World - Famous buildings and information about them in the world

Learn about ancient historical buildings like the Taj Mahal,Burj Khalifa, Petra and more.famous buildings have been covered along with lessons of history, architecture and structural design accompanied by several pictures.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

