World Tag Team Revolution 2019:Wrestling Fight 3D for Android

By TimePass Games Free

Fed with Boring Games, Start playing World Tag Team Revolution 2019:Wrestling Fight 3D. We bet you that you will be addicted to this. Get the real experience for fighting games. We have given you different rings and different characters choose your character and start playing our amazing wrestling game.

Unlock all the characters and rings and get more fun after cross the next levels. you will lie the speed controls and hits with hands and legs. So why waiting and join with us and become a member of a Tag team and fulfil your dream. Beat your enemies who comes with weapons and make them loose and win the Ring. Become Tag Team Wrestler. you will tell that this best game of 2019.

What we give you ?

Amazing graphics.

multiple game characters.

multiple rings.

New Enemies.

multiple controls.

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
