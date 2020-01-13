Be a real hero in this wrestling game and start attacking the opponents. Defeat all the opponents in all the rings and be a solo winner. Show them that you are a born fighter and do not show mercy. Be a real boss by eliminating all the opponents. Complete the fight in all the rings and be a winner in all the fighting rings. Be a pro wrestler and be a winner. Do not let the opponents hit you. Defend yourself and complete the fight. Stay away when they try to hit you. Enemy have weapons so stay away and defend yourself.

Features:

* Amazing Wrestling Game

* Many Levels

* Easy and Smooth Controls

* Fun to Play