Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

World News - International News & Newspaper for Android

By CCL App Dev Free

Developer's Description

By CCL App Dev

Comprehensive and timely news coverage

News comes from major online news sites, currently have

BBC, CNN, The New York Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, Reuters,

and will keep on increase the sources

Category includes headlines, world, politics, business, lifestyle, sports and others

Update every 30 minutes to help you stay up-to-date on international news and world events

Simple and easy to use interface design

Minimalist style and material design while maintaining stability and smoothness

Easy navigation, swipe left and right to read the next news or next image

Click on the image to open the image browser with gesture control zoom and drag

Support for portrait mode (mobile phone), landscape mode (tablet)

Minimum advertising that does not affect reading

Various features enhance the user experience

Data Saver mode - When there is no WiFi, only load news in plain text, to save data usage, and user can click to load the image.

Dark theme- reduce eye strain, reduce power usage and makes reading easier in low-light environment

Simply way to share news and open the source website

This app will continue to be maintained and updated, please help to feedback the errors you have encountered for faster fixes and improvements.

If you feel that this app is helpful to you, please leave a good comment.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.0

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.7.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Connect with people, express yourself, and discover more about all the things you love.
Android
Twitter

The Economist Espresso

Free
Find out what is on the global agenda in the coming day.
Android
The Economist Espresso

Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Free
Enjoy your favorite magazines and news articles, anywhere you go.
Android
Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Free
Save and discover the absolute best, most interesting stories on the Web.
Android
Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now