Comprehensive and timely news coverage

News comes from major online news sites, currently have

BBC, CNN, The New York Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post, Reuters,

and will keep on increase the sources

Category includes headlines, world, politics, business, lifestyle, sports and others

Update every 30 minutes to help you stay up-to-date on international news and world events

Simple and easy to use interface design

Minimalist style and material design while maintaining stability and smoothness

Easy navigation, swipe left and right to read the next news or next image

Click on the image to open the image browser with gesture control zoom and drag

Support for portrait mode (mobile phone), landscape mode (tablet)

Minimum advertising that does not affect reading

Various features enhance the user experience

Data Saver mode - When there is no WiFi, only load news in plain text, to save data usage, and user can click to load the image.

Dark theme- reduce eye strain, reduce power usage and makes reading easier in low-light environment

Simply way to share news and open the source website

This app will continue to be maintained and updated, please help to feedback the errors you have encountered for faster fixes and improvements.

If you feel that this app is helpful to you, please leave a good comment.