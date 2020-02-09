X

World Enduro Rally - Dirt Bike & Motocross Racing for Android

By GraphicDNA Free

Developer's Description

By GraphicDNA

World Enduro Rally is one of the best enduro and motorcycle racing games for Android. It's FREE and has NO ADS, just fun!

Beat your friends' best times in amazing locations such as China, Yosemite National Park, Iguaz Falls or The Golden Gate in San Francisco. Race through canyons in Australia, test your skills in the most wonderful glaciers of Argentina, or immerse yourself in the most beautiful forests of Spain.

Key Features:

Now with full Gamepad support (through OTG)

Beautiful graphics

Realistic physics

Several bikes to drive: 125cc, 250cc and 450cc 4-Stroke (all free)

Worldwide amazing locations

Leaderboards and achievements

In-game Camera feature to take pictures

Available in English and Spanish

Were on Twitter (@WEnduroRally) and Facebook (@worldEnduroRally).

New locations and bikes will keep coming, and if you throw a few cents to us by purchasing the Enduro Legends Pass, we'll develop a real-time multiplayer mode to allow racing against your friends in real time.

Thanks for all your help and support!

Remember, the best enduro and MX racing for Android is here... :)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.1

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 1.6.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Dr. Driving

Free
New. Dr. Driving 2 is released. Dr. Driving drives you crazy. Burn up the street with the fastest and most visually stunning driving game. Sign...
Android
Dr. Driving

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Free
Leave gravity in the dust with this intense mobile racer.
Android
Asphalt 8: Airborne

GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

Free
Experience a true-to-life automotive journey featuring the most prestigious cars.
Android
GT Racing 2: The Real Car Exp

Angry Birds Go

Free
Race as birds or pigs from the Angry Bird games.
Android
Angry Birds Go

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping