X

World Cube craft: explore & survival for Android

By MobileCraft,INC Free

Developer's Description

By MobileCraft,INC

Plunge into the unknown world of blocks and find all the secrets of this place. Build your own shelter and world craft & survival mods explore the new game in the genre of crafting and adventure with friends bonfire to survive the night and continue your survival! In this game, 3D open world of blocks that can be broken and used for crafting. Creative Online Multiplayer, Creative and Survival Offline. Build a creative online 3d world, get resources, engage in survival craft, tame animals, fight mobs, survive

Game features:

- Weather conditions, rain, snow, cataclysms!

- Zombies, mines, caves, evil spirits and unique locations!

- Survival mode and creativity included.

- roblox & sandbox

- boys girls like this game ( game for your family)

- craft game online

- own cube pixel explore

- pocket mode for multiplayer

- shelter 3D for teengaers

- story survive in world

- use /using blocks

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2

General

Release February 4, 2020
Date Added February 4, 2020
Version 2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Shadow Fight 3

Free
Step into the world of shadows at the time of changes.
Android
Shadow Fight 3

Angry Birds Epic

Free
Get ready for a bird-tastic FREE RPG adventure.
Android
Angry Birds Epic

Star Wars: KOTOR

$3.99
Master the awesome power of the Force on your quest to save the Republic.
Android
Star Wars: KOTOR

Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game

Free
Play endless games of fantasy RPG action with online PvP matches, offline RPG guild wars and more.
Android
Endless Frontier Saga 2 - Online Idle RPG Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping